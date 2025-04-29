CBS News visits Elkhart for signs of looming economic slowdown

As President Trump today marks his first 100 days in office, CBS News says its new poll shows 58% of Americans disapprove of how he’s handling the economy.

Elkhart historically has been seen nationally as an indicator for the economy, and the network aired a report Monday finding uncertainty in the city.

CBS News recently sent correspondent Janet Shamlian to what it called “the heart of America,” Elkhart. The network aired her story, quoting two downtown retailers, Monday evening in its nightly Eye on America segment.

Shamlian said Elkhart is seen as a sort of “crystal ball” of the economy because it makes about 80% of the world’s RVs, and people stop buying RVs when the economy slows.

Here’s part of Shamlian’s interview with Matzke Florist owner Jenifer Rupnow.

"Are you seeing a slowdown," Shamlian asks.

"Oh yeah, very much so," Rupnow replies. "And even with us trying to gear up for Mother's Day, you're not seeing the orders come in."

Near the end of the piece, the CBS News anchor asks Shamlian about how the uncertainty is playing out.

"Elkhart people have seen this happen before, right, in 2008," Shamlian tells the anchor. "And Jenifer, the woman who owns the florist shop, she right now needs a pair of shoes. She says she's on her feet all day. But at this point that's $150 that she is unwilling to spend, so that is how uncertainty is playing out in Elkhart."