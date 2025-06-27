How to spot a heat emergency: What to know during the 4-H Fair

With the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair underway and temperatures remaining high, health officials say it's important to know how to recognize and respond to heat injuries.

Dr. Michelle Migliore, the county’s health officer, says when the body’s core temperature rises above 104 degrees Fahrenheit, things can get dangerous quickly.

“You’ll notice that there’s actually a change in the sweating pattern,” she said. “The skin actually feels hot and dry to the touch…normally when you’re overheated you will sweat to try, your body’s trying to cool itself off.”

Signs of heat stroke can include confusion, irritability, nausea, flushed skin, a racing heart, or rapid breathing. “Change in mental status or behavior, so like confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability…a loss of consciousness,” Migliore said.

If someone shows signs of heat stroke, officials say you should call 911 immediately and begin cooling the person down while waiting for help.

“You really need to get immediate medical care,” Migliore said. “Try and get that person to a cooler place, remove excess clothing…cool the person down with whatever means you have available.”

Placing ice packs on the neck, armpits, or groin, or using cool water or fans, can help stabilize someone while emergency services are en route.

Officials are reminding fairgoers, athletes, and anyone working outdoors to take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and watch for early signs of overheating.