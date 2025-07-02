© 2025 WVPE
Trailer park won't enforce window air-conditioner ban until this fall

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 2, 2025 at 3:21 PM EDT
Countryside Village trailer park resident Debbie Smith's three window air-conditioners. The park's Denver-based owner, Yes! Communities, has told her she must remove the units. The company told tenants Wednesday that they won't enforce the window air-conditioner ban until this fall.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Countryside Village trailer park resident Debbie Smith's three window air-conditioners. The park's Denver-based owner, Yes! Communities, has told her she must remove the units. The company told tenants Wednesday that they won't enforce the window air-conditioner ban until this fall.

There was some good news Wednesday, at least temporarily, for residents of South Bend’s Countryside Village trailer park.

11-year park resident Debbie Smith has three window air-conditioners in her trailer. The 62-year-old says she barely gets by on her disability income from cancer and can’t afford central air. The park’s Denver-based owners, Yes! Communities, had told residents they had to remove all window units by Tuesday but tenants told WVPE that the deadline came without enforcement.

Smith says she’ll keep using her window units.

“Oh yeah I have to," Smith says. "I couldn’t live in this thing without no air, and I had a friend help me buy them so I can’t afford to go buy new ones. It’s ridiculous. It’s like they want all these people that have their own trailers out of here.”

The park has central air in trailers that it owns and rents to tenants. Some residents who own their own older trailers have window units.

In an email the company sent to residents Wednesday, Yes! Communities said they’ll wait until this fall to start enforcing the ban. They’re offering to sell portable air-conditioners on payment plans as an alternative. Smith says she already has one of those too. She says they’ll cool a room but not the whole trailer.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
