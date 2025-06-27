-
With Michiana baking under a stretch of 90-degree days, keeping your air conditioner running efficiently can make a big difference, not just for comfort, but for safety.
With heat indexes reaching dangerous levels, people without access to air conditioning are among the most vulnerable, especially young children and older adults.
People who rent trailers at Countryside Village in South Bend say they can't afford to install central air-conditioning but the trailers get too hot without using window units.