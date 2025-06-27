Homeowners urged to inspect air conditioners as high temperatures persist

With Michiana baking under a stretch of 90-degree days, keeping your air conditioner running efficiently can make a big difference, not just for comfort, but for safety.

Mike Church, owner of Church Plumbing & Heating, says homeowners can do a couple of simple things to make sure their systems are operating at full strength.

“Probably the simplest thing that a typical homeowner can do is make sure that the filter on the furnace or air handler inside is relatively clean and new,” Church said. “Even if it doesn’t look terribly dirty…that just makes sure that the system is getting proper air flow.”

Church also recommends checking the outdoor unit to make sure it’s not clogged with grass, leaves, or other debris. “If there’s any vegetation that’s growing up around it…cutting that back so that it has plenty of air flow,” he said.

Using a garden hose on a gentle spray setting to rinse the unit can also help, but avoid high pressure, which can damage the fins.

He added that frost or ice forming on any of the lines, either outside or near the indoor furnace, is a sign that something may be wrong. In that case, it’s best to call a professional.

And while emergency repair services may be available, Church says routine maintenance is still the best defense. “A good technician's gonna…kind of look into their crystal ball and help to chart out what things might be giving you problems over the coming season,” he said.