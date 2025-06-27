Older adults, kids most at risk during heat wave without A/C

With heat indexes reaching dangerous levels, people without access to air conditioning are among the most vulnerable, especially young children, older adults, and those with chronic health conditions.

Dr. Michelle Migliore, health officer for the St. Joseph County Department of Health, says age plays a significant role in how well the body can regulate temperature.

“The people who are most impacted by the heat are going to be the people who are older than 65 and, you know, young toddlers and younger,” she said.

Migliore also says some common medications, like diuretics or blood pressure drugs, can make it harder for the body to stay hydrated or cool down. “If you take like a diuretic, like a water pill for your blood pressure…it works against keeping well-hydrated because you’re going to just be urinating more,” she said.

Many people try to rely on fans when A/C isn’t available, but they’re not always enough during a sustained heat wave. “Fans can make you feel better, but when you have sustained hot weather…air conditioning really is the most effective way to cool down,” Migliore said.

Health officials recommend limiting outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, and seeking out public places with air conditioning, such as libraries or community centers, if needed.