© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

County cuts affirmative action, racial hiring from tax incentives

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 9, 2025 at 3:26 PM EDT

The St. Joseph County Council late Tuesday approved a bill that removes affirmative action and minority hiring efforts as ways businesses can receive larger property tax breaks.

In 2008 a large, diverse group of community leaders and volunteers spent months crafting St. Joseph County’s property tax abatement ordinance. They decided to give larger discounts to companies that use affirmative action for hiring racial minorities.

But two council members, Republicans Amy Drake and Andy Rutten, introduced a bill that eliminates any references to affirmative action and minority hiring. The council passed the bill Tuesday night on a 5-4 party-line vote.

They were bolstered by a Supreme Court ruling last year banning race as a factor in college admissions, and by the Trump administration’s continued assault on DEI and affirmative action.

“We are presenting this bill tonight because we feel the tide has shifted on affirmative action," Drake said. "The process uses unequal treatment to strive for equal treatment and that hypocrisy is wrong.”
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team affirmative actionDEISt. Joseph County CouncilAmy DrakeAndy Rutten
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott