Cooling centers in South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart

With a forecast temperature high of 95 degrees and heat index of 102 degrees Thursday, government and nonprofit groups have announced the availability of cooling centers.

Here’s a look:

South Bend

St. Joseph Public Library Main Branch, 304 S. Main St., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr DREAM Center, 1522 W. Linden Ave., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Charles Black Community Center, 3419 W. Washington St., Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

O’Brien Center, 321 East Walter St., Monday to Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kroc Center, 900 W. Western Ave., Monday, Tuesday & Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Century Center, 120 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Limited hours open to the public.

Howard Park Event Center, 219 S. St. Louis Blvd., Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mishawaka

Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Library Main Branch, 209 Lincolnway East, Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mishawaka Food Pantry, 315 Lincoln Way West, Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elkhart

The Elkhart Fire Department has set up cooling tents at the intersections of Main and Marion streets, High and Main streets, and in Central Park next to the drinking fountain.