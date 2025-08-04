LOGAN celebrates 75 years with museum exhibit highlighting its history and impact

The LOGAN Center is celebrating 75 years of serving people with disabilities in northern Indiana with a new exhibit at the History Museum in South Bend.

The exhibit, which runs through Oct. 6, traces LOGAN’s origins in 1950 to its current programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism. It also highlights familiar traditions like the Green Nose campaign, which began in the early 1990s as a fundraising initiative and has since become a recognizable symbol of disability awareness in Michiana.

“It just reminds people how important it is to hire people with disabilities, to be friends with people with disabilities,” said Christina Tembo, LOGAN’s director of development.

Tembo will speak at the museum Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., offering a public presentation on the organization’s history and mission.

“I think there’s a lot of things about LOGAN in the early days that people had no idea happened,” she said. “And I think there’s a lot of things we do right now that people don’t realize.”

One display at the museum celebrates LOGAN’s lifespan of care model. The organization supports clients from infancy to older adulthood through services such as First Steps, autism therapy, residential programs, and employment support.

“We serve clients from birth to the end of life, which makes LOGAN incredibly unique,” Tembo said.

The museum exhibit is located at 808 W. Washington St. in South Bend and is included with regular admission.