Art Beat returns to Downtown South Bend this weekend

South Bend’s vibrant Art Beat festival returns tomorrow, transforming Jefferson Bridge and the East Bank into a lively celebration of local art, music, and food. With over 500 visual, performing, and culinary artists participating, the event has become the region’s largest annual arts festival, and best of all, it’s free to the public.

Art Beat serves as a central event for many organizations across Michiana, and LOGAN is proud to be one of them. For several years, LOGAN has made the festival part of its clients’ annual activities, creating meaningful opportunities for community engagement.

This year, LOGAN is especially excited to premiere its new Logan coffee blend at Art Beat. Christina Tembo, LOGAN’s marketing officer, shares,

“We’re premiering our new Logan coffee at Art Beat. A group of our clients roast the coffee themselves, and they’re very excited and proud to debut it this year.”

Art Beat runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow. Attendees can enjoy a wide variety of art forms, including pottery, jewelry, live bands, dance performances, and interactive activities suitable for all ages. Pets on leashes are welcome, and downtown parking will be free throughout the day.