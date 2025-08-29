Northern Indiana family raising funds for diabetic alert dog for 5-year-old

For most people, a dog is a companion that cuddles, plays fetch, or reminds you when it’s dinner time. For 5-year-old Maybel Lowry of Northern Indiana, a dog could mean the difference between life and death.

“My name is Maybel, and I have Type one diabetes,” she said. Her body cannot produce insulin, and her blood sugar can drop dangerously low or spike high in minutes.

Her family is raising money for a specially trained diabetic alert dog, sometimes called a “sugar dog.” Maybel already has a name picked out for the dog: Luna Unicorn.

“She just loves it,” said her mother, Kylee Lowry, reflecting on her daughter’s choice.

Currently, the family relies on a Dexcom device to monitor Maybel’s blood sugar, but it can fail, particularly when she is active or asleep. Lowry recalled a recent swimming lesson in which the device stopped reading while Maybel was in the water.

“When she came back out, I noticed that she was a little bit shaky, so I checked her blood sugar and she was like 45,” Lowry said. “It’s like if we would have known, I would have stopped her and had her come get some juice.”

Lowry said the device is usually about 15 minutes behind, creating gaps in monitoring that can be dangerous. “What could she have been five minutes after that?” she said.

A trained dog would provide an extra layer of protection, alerting the family immediately to changes in Maybel’s blood sugar. “If we had a dog, it could help us say you’re fine. You can go back to sleep and get the rest that you need and not have to be up every five minutes all night long,” Lowry said.

The family hopes the dog will offer safety, freedom, and companionship for Maybel, and a bit of peace of mind for them. Lowry said the goal is to raise $30,000, covering the $25,000 cost of the dog and $5,000 for weekly trips to Top Notch Dog Training in Elkhart, where the dog and family will undergo months of training.

Maybel has also helped with fundraising, making jewelry and beads, hosting lemonade stands, and running hot cocoa bars.

“For her, it would build freedom and keep the protection for her,” Lowry said. “And then the extra bonus is that mom and dad get a little bit of a break and we don’t have to be on call.”

To learn more about Maybel’s story or support the family, click here.