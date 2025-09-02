Barrett returns to Notre Dame to promote abortion ruling memoir

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is returning to the Notre Dame campus to promote her new book detailing how the court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion.

Barrett earned her law degree at Notre Dame and taught there from 2002 until she joined the high court in 2020. On Friday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. Barrett will talk about her memoir, “Listening to the Law: Reflections on the Court and Constitution.”

Barrett, reportedly once a prominent member of the ultra-conservative People of Praise religious group in South Bend, voted with the court’s conservative majority in 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion.

The Associated Press reports conservative publisher Sentinel Books is paying her $2 million for the book, which is set for release on Monday, Sept. 9. In a statement earlier this year, the publisher said, “The process of judging, which happens behind closed doors, can seem like a mystery. It shouldn’t.”