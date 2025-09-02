© 2025 WVPE
Barrett returns to Notre Dame to promote abortion ruling memoir

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 2, 2025 at 3:51 PM EDT
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett pictured with President Trump in 2022 when he nominated her to the court.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett pictured with President Trump in 2022 when he nominated her to the court.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is returning to the Notre Dame campus to promote her new book detailing how the court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion.

Barrett earned her law degree at Notre Dame and taught there from 2002 until she joined the high court in 2020. On Friday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. Barrett will talk about her memoir, “Listening to the Law: Reflections on the Court and Constitution.”

Barrett, reportedly once a prominent member of the ultra-conservative People of Praise religious group in South Bend, voted with the court’s conservative majority in 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion.

The Associated Press reports conservative publisher Sentinel Books is paying her $2 million for the book, which is set for release on Monday, Sept. 9. In a statement earlier this year, the publisher said, “The process of judging, which happens behind closed doors, can seem like a mystery. It shouldn’t.”

Barrett’s talk will be closed to the public and she won’t take reporters’ questions. Students, faculty and staff will have a chance at tickets and Barrett will take their questions. The talk will be livestreamed on the Notre Dame Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government’s YouTube channel.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
