© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Bend firm pays to settle federal lead paint lawsuit

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 5, 2025 at 2:41 PM EDT
Houses built before 1978 are at risk of have lead contamination, not only in the paint, but in the soil around the house.
Provided by Notre Dame Lead Innovation Team
/
Provided by Notre Dame Lead Innovation Team
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires contractors and individuals to follow rules for safely handling lead paint in homes built before 1978.

Federal authorities today (Friday) announced a settlement with a South Bend property management firm over their allegations that the company failed to follow regulations on handling lead-based paint. But the news brings mixed reaction from an advocate on the issue.

The Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Justice on Friday announced that Homeworks Construction will pay $10,000 to settle the allegations. EPA alleged that beginning in 2018, Homeworks renovated 17 homes built before 1978, the year lead paint was banned, without following federal rules on safely handling old paint.

Heidi Beidinger is an expert on lead paint at the University of Notre Dame and she’s worked for years on projects in South Bend to remove lead paint from older homes. She wasn’t quite sure how to react.

“Settling with the EPA is a step in the right direction, holding firms accountable for the fact that they exposed those families to lead," Beidinger says. "But the amount that they were required to pay was virtually nothing. $10,000? That’s like a slap on the wrist, so while I would be hopeful that this would be sort of a trend in the right direction, I’m also not particularly hopeful that it is.”

A Department of Justice spokesperson issued a statement saying the agency does not comment on how they become aware of cases. But in 2020 a South Bend family sued Homeworks, alleging lead paint in their Taylor Street home poisoned their 2-year-old son. That case is pending in St. Joseph Circuit Court.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team lead paintlead levelslead poisoningEnvironmental Protection AgencySouth BendNotre Dame
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott