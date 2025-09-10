Former pastor, choir director sentenced for child exploitation

A former pastor and choir director has been sentenced to five years of probation, after pleading guilty to child exploitation and other charges.

Geoffrey A. Carter had directed the Children’s Choir of Michiana and worked as choral director at Clay Intermediate and Washington High School. He had also been a recruitment coordinator at the University of Notre Dame and pastor at Apostolic House of Deliverance.

But last fall, a 17-year-old boy said Carter sexually assaulted him while he was sleeping at Carter’s home. The boy said he later found nude images of himself on Carter’s phone. A search warrant reportedly turned up more nude images and a camera disguised as a smoke detector.

Now, court records say Carter has pleaded guilty to felony counts of child exploitation, possession of child pornography, child seduction and voyeurism. A count of sexual battery was dismissed. As part of the plea, Carter agrees not to have any contact with the victim in the case or with any minor children.