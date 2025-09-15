© 2025 WVPE
South Bend schools say little about Charlie Kirk incident

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 15, 2025 at 12:04 PM EDT

People are losing their jobs for saying things on social media against assassinated conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, but the South Bend Community Schools are declining to take that action.

In a cryptic Facebook post and a press release Sunday, the corporation referenced a “private statement” that a teacher made about the situation. The statement said, “Our primary concern in regulating speech is for the safety of our students, faculty, and our educational community.”

The corporation said it must respect the “rights and freedoms that we all have while at the same time not jeopardizing the safety of our students and faculty.”

The district said it will not comment further. It did not identify the teacher, or say what they said or to whom they said it, and they did not reply to WVPE’s interview request.
