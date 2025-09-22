Notre Dame hosts summit on AI, faith, and human flourishing, launches DELTA framework

Notre Dame University is bringing together ethicists, technologists, faith leaders, and policymakers this week to explore the ethical and spiritual implications of artificial intelligence at the Summit on AI, Faith and Human Flourishing. The event runs Monday, Sept. 22, through Thursday, Sept. 25, on the University’s campus.

The summit, hosted by the Institute for Ethics and the Common Good and the Notre Dame Ethics Initiative, includes workshops, panels, and discussions with leaders from Google, Microsoft, Apple, and other organizations.

A centerpiece of the summit is the launch of DELTA, a new framework for guiding conversations about AI. DELTA, which stands for Dignity, Embodiment, Love, Transcendence, and Agency, is designed to help people across sectors, from schools to workplaces, navigate the ethical and human implications of AI.

“Much of the discussion around AI ethics right now hovers around what we call the ethical floor. You know, just the rock bottom basic principles about building AI that is safe, AI that's explainable, AI that's fair, and those are all really important, but with the technology this powerful, there are gonna be plenty of other ethical considerations that go way beyond just safety and fairness,” said Dr. Meghan Sullivan, director of the Institute for Ethics and the Common Good.

Dr. Sullivan said DELTA is inspired by Christian ethical traditions but intended to guide people of all faiths in considering how AI affects human dignity, relationships, and responsibility.

“Our thinking is that Christians cannot sit out the debates that are coming our way around artificial intelligence. There are all kinds of concepts, um, and principles that are essential to Christian communities which are deeply relevant to what kind of world we build with this technology,” Sullivan said.

The summit begins with a Mass Monday at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, celebrated by His Eminence Cardinal Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, with University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., as concelebrant. While most sessions are by invitation only, Dr. Sullivan’s keynote on DELTA will be livestreamed Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 8:30 a.m. EST.

More information and the livestream can be found at https://ethics.nd.edu/summit-livestream.

The summit is supported by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., a private foundation focused on community development, education, and religion.