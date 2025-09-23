Police in St. Joseph County get federal help on drug trafficking

Police throughout St. Joseph County will soon be eligible for more federal help to investigate drug trafficking.

On Monday the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy announced it has designated the county, along with one in Oklahoma, as a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. It’s an initiative Congress created in 1988 to help local communities fight the War on Drugs.

The designation comes in response to a joint request from St. Joseph County, South Bend, Mishawaka, Pokagon Band and Indiana State police.

It was unclear whether drug trafficking has increased locally or police simply see more opportunity for federal law enforcement money under the Trump Administration.

Sheriff Bill Redman and South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski declined WVPE’s interview requests Tuesday.

St. Joseph is the eighth Indiana county, and the last of Indiana’s five largest counties, to receive the designation. Its work under the program will be administered by a state control office headquartered in Crown Point.