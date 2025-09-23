© 2025 WVPE
Police in St. Joseph County get federal help on drug trafficking

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 23, 2025 at 11:35 AM EDT
An Indiana map colors blue the counties that have been designated federally as High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas. The map, provided by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, misspells "St. Joseph" and shows that the county's work through the program will be coordinated out of a state office in Crown Point.
Provided
Police throughout St. Joseph County will soon be eligible for more federal help to investigate drug trafficking.

On Monday the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy announced it has designated the county, along with one in Oklahoma, as a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. It’s an initiative Congress created in 1988 to help local communities fight the War on Drugs.

The designation comes in response to a joint request from St. Joseph County, South Bend, Mishawaka, Pokagon Band and Indiana State police.

It was unclear whether drug trafficking has increased locally or police simply see more opportunity for federal law enforcement money under the Trump Administration.

Sheriff Bill Redman and South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski declined WVPE’s interview requests Tuesday.

St. Joseph is the eighth Indiana county, and the last of Indiana’s five largest counties, to receive the designation. Its work under the program will be administered by a state control office headquartered in Crown Point.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
