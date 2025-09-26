Mishawaka a finalist in $1 million stadium upgrade contest

Mishawaka High School wasn't turning on its stadium lights Friday night as the team travels to Northridge. But for future games, the school is excited to be a finalist in a national contest for a $1 million stadium upgrade.

Mishawaka High School’s Steele Stadium is already beloved by fans and alumni but the school is aiming higher.

In July they entered T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights contest, which awards the winner $1 million toward stadium upgrades. On Friday the school announced they’re one of 25 finalists out of over 2,100 schools.

Former NFL great Rob Gronkowski, a T-mobile spokesman, gave the Cavemen a shout-out in a video the school shared on its social media.

“Shout out to Mishawaka High School! Congratulations on being a Top 25 finalist in T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights. Your school spirit stood out big time. Let’s go!”

The school has already won $25,000 as a finalist. Athletic Director Evan Fras says they’d have no trouble spending a million dollars on a stadium that’s turning 100 this year.

"What would it be, 1925-1926 was the first time that Mishawaka played on that field, and I know prior to that they were playing South Bend Central over at Notre Dame Stadium, so it’s an old field," Fras says. "There’s a lot of updates that need taken care of. Handicapped accessibility. I know our concessions need redone at some point, the locker rooms need redone. Storage is an issue I think with every school unless you're building a brand new school these days, and anything kind of in between.”

You can vote for Mishawaka once a day until Oct. 24, and they’ll announce the winner Oct. 30.

