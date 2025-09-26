South Bend's Fusion Fest returns to Howard Park this weekend

South Bend’s Fusion Fest is expected to bring more than 30,000 people to Howard Park this weekend. Now in its third year, Fusion Fest features performers, vendors and activities designed to represent the various cultures that make up the city.

South Bend Venues, Parks & Arts Executive Director Jordan Gathers says it’s become a signature event. “It’s a celebration of who we are as a city, and it shows the creativity, the diversity and a united front,” Gathers said.

He said Fusion Fest has generated more than $2 million over the last two years. Many of the vendors are local businesses, benefitting the city’s economy.

This year, Gathers said visitors can expect a new biergarten, roller skating and 40 new vendors. “We’ll have a carousel ride, and we’ll also have a sole art sneaker competition for the community supported by the community foundation,” Gathers added.

Fusion Fest also means road closures and heightened security.

The city says St. Louis Boulevard remains closed from Jefferson to St. Peter until Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson Boulevard itself will be closed between Martin Luther King and St. Louis boulevards from Saturday morning at 6:00 until Monday morning at 6:00.

Gathers said safety remains a priority. “Our focus is primarily ensuring that we bring people together, that we’re representing multiple countries,” he said.

Weapons, coolers and large bags will be prohibited at the event, and visitors will have to pass through metal detectors. Visitors are once again encouraged to use clear bags to speed up the bag check process.

Fusion Fest will take place Saturday from noon to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Howard Park.