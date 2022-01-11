-
The South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership is hosting a launch event June 17 where people can submit project ideas for a $50 million state grant. “The…
It's that time of year to keep warm by the fire on autumn evenings. That is exactly what Stacie Cole of South Bend was doing at Howard Park last Friday…
This time of year the main attraction at Howard Park is the skating pond and new ice trail. The city brought in a big name to inaugurate the ice during a…
The final touches are being put on the overhauled Howard Park. The city is throwing it a big ‘welcome back’ party on Friday with art, fireworks, food and…