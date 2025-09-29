Former Fairfield athletic director charged with felony perjury

Former Fairfield Community Schools athletic director Mark Engle has been charged with felony perjury in connection with alleged misuse of school funds.

According to court records, prosecutors say Engle transferred a total of $450 from the school’s athletic account into his own possession through dozens of smaller transactions.

Investigators also examined a separate account Engle managed for youth sports camps. That account was opened under his personal information rather than as a nonprofit, and it was not officially affiliated with the district.

In October 2024, the Fairfield School Board placed Engle on administrative leave after questions arose about possible financial improprieties. The board requested assistance from the Indiana State Board of Accounts and Indiana State Police to review the matter.

Court documents indicate Engle admitted to the transfers but said he intended to use the money as bonuses for staff members, though none of the funds were ever distributed.

Fairfield Community Schools issued the following statement: “Fairfield Community Schools has no comment at this time as the case is going through the judicial process.”