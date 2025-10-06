Former Republican congressman gives ND money for democracy

A former Republican congressman and Notre Dame alum who was at times critical of President Trump has given the university a large gift aimed at preserving democracy.

Francis Rooney is a multi-millionaire who represented the Fort Myers, Florida area in the House from 2017 to 2021.

Rooney staked some policy positions that Trump didn’t like, including calling for Republicans to acknowledge climate change and support a ban on drilling off Florida’s coast. Rooney also was one of 13 House Republicans to oppose declaring a national emergency to fund Trump’s border wall, and he was the first House Republican to say he’d consider impeaching Trump.

The Florida Politics web outlet reported that Rooney decided against seeking a third term when he started having trouble raising money in the historically red district.

Notre Dame says Rooney’s gift will endow an institute in the College of Arts & Letters committed to the preservation of American democracy through research, teaching and public engagement. In a statement, Rooney said, “Notre Dame is the gold standard for trust in higher education, and that perspective is needed nowhere more right now than in American politics.”