Efforts to save historic Potato Creek barn gaining momentum

People who oppose the state of Indiana’s plans to demolish a historic barn at Potato Creek State Park met Tuesday night to get organized.

Those opposing the state's plans met at North Liberty Church of the Brethren. They plan to make “Save the Red Barn at PCSP” shirts to build awareness and raise money.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources plans to demolish the Naragon Barn because it stands too close to the $100 million inn and conference center they’re building on Lake Worster.

The meeting attendees included Todd Zeiger, director of the nonprofit Indiana Landmarks. He says he’ll write the DNR a letter requesting access to the barn because an experienced architect has agreed to assess it. They want the state to consider delaying the demolition so they can have time to look at taking it down and reassembling it elsewhere at the park.

State law requires a state historic review board to approve demolition of historic structures by a state agency but the DNR has take the position that's not needed here, partly because the rest of the original farm is gone.

But Zeiger says the barn is still worth preserving.

"Public support and people's just really passion and love for this building," Zeiger says. "It's a building that is definitely an icon and in many cases, the word 'landmark.' Not only just because of its cultural heritage with Indiana's agriculture but just in general, the millions of folks that have visited Potato Creek know the red barn on the lake.

"And the folks in North Liberty and others were promised when the inn was announced and was on the original rendering, that that barn was going to stay, and that was important to the folks locally, and they really banked on that being the case."

The DNR’s timeline for the demolition remains a mystery. An agency spokeswoman declined WVPE’s interview request.

