The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is increasing hunting, fishing and trapping license fees this year. The agency said rising inflation and…
The Hoosier Environmental Council has outlined its priorities for the upcoming legislative session. The group will talk about some of those at their…
The number one cause of hunting accidents in Indiana isn’t mishandling firearms, it’s falling out of trees. Falling from a tree stand can mean broken…
Hoosiers in all counties can put their bird feeders back out again. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources made that announcement on Friday — even…
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Sierra Club, and Citizens Action Coalition have concerns about a proposed natural gas pipeline that would…
Black bears haven’t lived in Indiana since the late 1800s, but earlier this week, one was found just north of Bristol in Elkhart County. While black bears…