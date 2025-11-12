© 2025 WVPE
Demolition opponents plan rally to save historic Potato Creek barn

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 12, 2025 at 4:19 PM EST
A sign opposing the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' plan to demolish the historic Naragon Barn at Potato Creek State Park, in front of Over the Top Bakery & Cafe in North Liberty. The barn belonged to Raymond Naragon in the early 1970s when the state acquired the land for the park. His granddaughters, Annette Martin and Vivian Bolen, own the bakery.
People who are trying to fight the state’s plans to demolish an historic barn at Potato Creek State Park will hold a rally there Saturday. The state still plans the demolition but won’t say when.

Organizers of the rally fear they may need to start stationing someone at the barn around the clock. That’s because the Indiana Department of Natural Resources isn’t backing off from their demolition plans but won’t say when they’ll carry them out.

The Naragon Barn stands next to where the state is building a $100 million inn and conference center on Lake Worster.

On Saturday people opposed to the demolition say they’ll meet at 2 p.m. for a rally at the barn.

In nearby North Liberty, Vivian Bolen has been distributing Save the Red Barn shirts and signs from the Over the Top Bakery and Cafe that she owns with her sister, Annette Martin. Their grandfather, Raymond Narogon, owned the land when the state took it for the park in the early 1970s.

Bolen says the barn is an important physical reminder of the land’s agricultural history.

“They were one of the last people to actually turn over their land," Bolen says. "It’s just a nice remembrance of all the families that were displaced that were farmers there.”

For weeks now DNR spokeswoman Holly Lawson has declined to make anyone available for an interview. When I reached her by email Wednesday, Lawson would not say whether they’ll give any public notice before demolishing the barn.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Potato Creek State ParkNaragon Barnindiana department of natural resourcesdemolitionhistorichistoric preservation
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
