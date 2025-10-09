Notre Dame’s K-Pop dance club ASCEND hosts first-ever festival Friday

K-pop’s influence continues to grow across the country, including right here in South Bend. One of Notre Dame’s newest student clubs is bringing that energy to campus Friday night.

Notre Dame’s K-pop dance club ASCEND is hosting its first-ever festival on the Hesburgh Library lawn.

Charlie Mason, the club’s social media manager, said the group wanted to create a bright, energetic twist on campus culture and make the event as open as possible.

“We really want to engage, so we’ve put together a few different things to do,” Mason said. “There’s going to be food that people can enjoy, carnival themes, since we want to have this festival vibe going on.”

The ASCEND Festival will feature performances by club members and guest dance groups from Indiana and Chicago. Mason said the event’s look and feel were inspired by recent K-pop trends.

“The groups and the solo artists tend to focus on one theme,” she said. “And recently, there’s been a surge of fun, laid-back concepts.”

The ASCEND Festival runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday on the Hesburgh Library lawn. Admission is free and open to the public.