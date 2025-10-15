Parent coalition launches statewide campaign against bullying

A parent-led coalition in Elkhart is launching a new statewide campaign to strengthen bullying prevention and child safety laws in Indiana schools.

Rachel Van Alstine helped start the Parent Coalition for Bullying Prevention after years of trying to advocate for her son, who she says was bullied throughout elementary and middle school.

She says the group formed after parents discovered that many schools weren’t documenting bullying incidents as required by law — and that the problem extended well beyond Elkhart.

“This is also a platform for us to find one another as parents and have support with each other and know that we don't have to be isolated in this,” Van Alstine said.

The coalition is now working with state lawmakers — including Representative Dale DeVon and Senator Linda Rogers — through the Indiana Child Safety Campaign, which launches Thursday night at the Lexington Event Center in Elkhart.

Van Alstine says the effort aims to bring parents, educators, and lawmakers together to make schools more accountable and responsive.

“We all have a part and a responsibility to play in our children's safety as a collective, and nothing should hinder that,” she said. “That's really what we're seeking is more community support because we all know the truth.”