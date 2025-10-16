Gov. Braun: 'still working' on timeline for special session on redistricting

Governor Mike Braun still isn’t offering a specific timeline for redistricting, but he believes Hoosiers are becoming more open to the idea.

“Every day, every week, it moves in that direction because when you look at our political competitors, they’re pretty well gerrymandered across every state they control,” Braun told reporters in Elkhart County on Wednesday. “A lot of this is to kind of even the playing field, so we’ll see.”

Vice President JD Vance has been meeting with state leaders to urge them to redraw the Congressional maps before next year’s elections. Braun said he doesn’t have a timeline for a possible special session of the General Assembly, adding that they’re still working on it.

The governor was also asked about the federal government shutdown’s impact on Hoosiers. “All the essential services associated with Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, those go on,” Braun said.

He added that services that are suspended should be reviewed to see if they could be made more efficient. The former U.S. senator called the current level of federal borrowing unsustainable.

“We’re going to need to collectively find out how much we’re willing to borrow and spend, or do we want to return more of those responsibilities to the states where they can do it more efficiently?”

Braun said leaders need to get honest about what they want from the federal government.