-
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) faces allegations that he violated federal election laws by accepting millions of dollars in improper loans during his 2018…
-
Vice President Mike Pence applauded Gov. Eric Holcomb’s efforts Friday to reopen schools this fall, from K-12 to higher education institutions. "It’s also…
-
U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) won’t say whether he’d vote to remove President Donald Trump from office.Trump is widely expected to be impeached by the…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The brother of U.S. Sen. Mike Braun says a health problem is causing him to suspend his campaign for the central Indiana congressional…
-
U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says opportunity zones are helping revitalize communities in the Hoosier State and across the…
-
Two Indiana military construction projects are among those on hold because the Trump administration is diverting $3.6 billion in funding to help pay for a…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The brother of U.S. Sen. Mike Braun is entering the race for the central Indiana congressional seat being given up by Republican Rep.…
-
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) says he supports President Donald Trump’s proposal to import low-cost prescription drugs from Canada.Braun says it should be…
-
Both of Indiana’s U.S. Senators balk at support for universal background checks for all gun sales. That comes amid renewed debate over gun regulations in…
-
Indiana’s new Senator stopped in to the Greater Elkhart Chamber Tuesday. The trip was part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Freshman Forums’…