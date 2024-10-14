Republican Mike Braun discusses taxes, health care, other key issues in governor's race

Mike Braun Two-Way.mp4

Indiana has never elected governors from the same political

party for more than 20 years in a row. But that’s what

Republican U-S Senator Mike Braun is asking voters to do this

year. Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Brandon Smith sits down

with Braun to discuss some of the biggest issues in the open

governor’s race.

IPB News Statehouse Bureau Chief Brandon Smith: I want

to start by talking about the thing that seems to be on a lot of

Hoosiers’ minds, which is property taxes. You, of course, have

released a property tax plan that would see significant

reductions in people's bills. But the consequence of that is also

that it would potentially drain resources from schools, libraries,

fire and police departments. Can we promise Hoosiers property

tax relief without costing local government?

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.): So, the bill is mostly about the

feature of limiting increases in the future, because that's the

complaint that everybody had, is their bills got skewed by things

that happened federally that created inflation. Since that was

skewed most unreasonably and homes were, it was just to reset

it where it was pre-COVID. And then going forward, it doesn’t

impact revenue in the sense that it puts a lid on it. It's a template

that you're going to have to get at least half of the legislators to

agree with.

Smith: One of the biggest budget issues the state is going to be

grappling with is the Medicaid program. Is there any way to rein

in Medicaid spending without cutting services that some

Hoosiers are getting already?

Braun: Proudest thing I've done in the real world of running a

business was when I fixed health care with no consultant or

advice. Rebuild this system on prevention and wellness. Give

your employees the tools to do it. Make them health care

shoppers and consumers on your scratches and dents, minor staff.

Protect them on catastrophic risk from an injury or an

illness. Did all of that, cut costs by over 50 percent. We've not

had a premium increase now in 16 years. People think that can't

be true. It can be, if you're entrepreneurial, you take a little risk.

I want to weave that into our own state government's health care

policies.

Smith: An exponential part of education funding, of the

education budget has been towards private schools through the

school voucher program. Indiana has near universal voucher

eligibility at this point. Would you want to see that expanded?

And do we need to have some sort of greater academic

accountability standards for those private schools that accept

public dollars?

Braun: Definitely the latter. And academic standards and

accountability for the vast public school system, I think, still has

not been fleshed out in a way that it needs to be. I like choice,

and I think parents ought to be in the driver's seat, you know, not

established education. And students need to have all those

options as they navigate from K through 12 so that they're

prepared with the right choice of what to do once they're out of

high school.

Smith: So, you think get rid of the income limits on that program

entirely?

Braun: I'm going to look at what the sweet spot is for maybe

enhancing some of the stuff that's worked, but certainly looking

for accountability, that you're not getting a stipend from the

government and you're not performing.

Smith: Is Indiana in the right spot on abortion rights?

Braun: Republicans finally kind of got what they wanted, to

come back to the states. And it did get vetted. It got passed by a

supermajority. I think Indiana is a pro-life state. I don't think a

legislator has lost his or her job on account of it. And if it's not

right, you'd have to bring it back up. I think you make an issue

out of that when you're maybe afraid to talk about some of the

other issues that I think especially national Democrats are weak

on. And my question to Jennifer McCormick would be, where do

you stack up as a Hoosier Democrat on all the big issues that