U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said he doesn’t support government mandates around the COVID-19 vaccine – including efforts to stop companies from requiring…
Several local governments in Indiana have passed resolutions to formally show support for the Protecting the Right to Organize Act. It’s a pro-union bill…
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) fielded questions from Hoosiers in a virtual town hall Thursday on a wide range of topics – from wage growth to health care…
The Biden Administration says the government could default on its bills if the debt ceiling isn’t raised, but Sen. Mike Braun isn’t persuaded. “If we keep…
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) visited West Lafayette Friday to promote the $3.5 trillion dollar budget resolution currently moving through…
U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) will oppose the bipartisan, federal infrastructure bill when it comes up for a vote soon in the Senate.The current…
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) says while he supports certain investments in the federal infrastructure bill, he doesn’t believe the federal government has…
U.S. Sens. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its longstanding precedent that legalized abortion…
Unions across Indiana rallied Friday to pressure Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun into voting for pro-union legislation. The Protecting the Right to…
Hoosier citizen advocacy groups want U.S. Sens. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) to vote for the federal voting reform bill known as the “For…