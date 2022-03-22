U.S. Sen. Mike Braun: SCOTUS should leave abortion, interracial marriage to states

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said the U.S. Supreme Court was wrong to legalize interracial marriage nationwide and should have left it to individual states.

Braun’s comments Tuesday came as he discussed what he’s looking for as he evaluates Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

As the Senate Judiciary Committee holds confirmation hearings for Jackson, Braun said she seems well qualified. And the GOP lawmaker said as he evaluates her record, he wants a justice who won’t be an “activist.”

“Stick with interpreting the law," Braun said. "Don’t legislate from the bench.”

READ MORE: Republican lawmakers push for, plan override vote on trans athlete bill following Holcomb veto

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Braun said examples of judicial activism include the landmark decision legalizing abortion. He said the Supreme Court shouldn’t “homogenize” issues nationwide, instead leaving them up to individual states to decide – which extends, when asked, to include interracial marriage.

“If you’re not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you’re not going to be able to have your cake and eat it too," Braun said. "I think that’s hypocritical.”

Braun said he thinks a few Republicans may ultimately vote to confirm Jackson.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.