Democrats, advocates rally in South Bend against possible redistricting special session

Democratic lawmakers and community advocates gathered outside the St. Joseph County Courthouse on Thursday to oppose what they called a politically motivated push to redraw Indiana’s congressional maps.

The rally followed reports that U.S. Vice President JD Vance is visiting Indiana to encourage Gov. Mike Braun to call a special legislative session. That session would reportedly aim to redraw districts last mapped in 2021, a process that cost taxpayers $250,000.

Rep. Maureen Bauer of South Bend said there’s no legal justification for redrawing the maps now.

“This is not a census year,” Bauer said. “There is no legal or constitutional justification for calling a special session to rewrite congressional maps now.” Democrats say the reported push to redistrict is aimed at weakening the state’s remaining Democratic-leaning districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

St. Joseph County Democratic Party Chair Dr. Don Westerhausen, who helped organize the event, called the move undemocratic and urged residents to contact their lawmakers.

“There’s only one reason they’re doing this,” Westerhausen said. “And that’s because they’re afraid they’re going to lose the House in the midterms.” Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow also spoke, warning that changes to the state’s political map could have direct consequences for policy.

“If you don't think this matters to working people, look no further than the legislation they've already passed,” he said, referencing Indiana’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill.” The event drew local party officials, residents, and members of the press. No formal redistricting session has been announced as of Thursday afternoon.