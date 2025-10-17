Despite rainy forecast, protesters plan to gather for Michiana No Kings protests

Despite a rainy forecast, protesters plan to gather in cities across Michiana for Saturday’s No Kings protest. South Bend’s rally is scheduled to start at noon at Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza near the Morris Performing Arts Center.

Carrie Bowie is with the Michiana Alliance for Democracy, which is sponsoring the event. She says more than 800 people have registered on the Mobilize platform, although not everyone who plans to show up registers there. She’s hopeful that any potential thunderstorms won’t move into the area until after the event.

Bowie says she believes authoritarianism has gone too far. “We’re feeling it on a state level with our Republicans being pressured into redistricting our state," Bowie said. "Instead of a 7-to-2 majority, they want to make it 9-0, and that leaves many of us without representation.”

Elkhart’s No Kings protest begins Saturday morning at 10:00 at the Civic Plaza on Main Street. Events are also planned in Niles, Cassopolis, LaPorte, Plymouth, Warsaw and Benton Harbor, according to NoKings.org.