Parents, lawmakers call for stronger bullying prevention efforts in Indiana schools

Parents, educators, and lawmakers came together in Elkhart Thursday night to call for stronger action on bullying prevention.

The event, held at the Lexington Event Center, marked the kickoff of the Indiana Child Safety Campaign, a new initiative led by the Parent Coalition for Bullying Prevention.

Aaron Ball, co-founder of Rio’s Rainbow and stepfather of the late Rio Allred, shared how his family tried to get help through the school system before tragedy struck.

“We took the path we thought to be the chain of command to get her help at her own school,” Ball said.“She was picked on, humiliated and physically assaulted, but she refused to let them win… And then March of 2022, they won, and we had to lay our sweet girl to rest.”

Panelists, including parents, teachers, and state lawmakers Dale DeVon and Linda Rogers, faced difficult questions from audience members who said local measures have failed to prevent bullying or protect children.

Parent advocate Rachel Van Alstine told the crowd that ignoring warning signs comes at a human cost.

“Behind every reported case is a child’s pain being ignored,” Van Alstine said. “I’ve seen children repeatedly abused and neglected by the very systems that are meant to protect them.”

State Senator Linda Rogers said lasting change will require collective effort.

“Every person needs to be proactive,” she said. “We all, as a community, need to rally together to make sure that it’s not just left to the teachers.”

Rio’s mother, Niki Ball, echoed that message, saying the issue transcends politics.

“This has nothing to do with politics. This is our children. This is our future. We can’t make big change until we make community change,” she said.

Organizers also launched a petition urging elected officials to make child safety their top priority.