Students help cut the ribbon on JA BizTown’s new Elkhart City Hall

Students from Concord Intermediate School joined Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson on Friday to celebrate the opening of Junior Achievement’s newly redesigned City Hall storefront inside JA BizTown.

The project was made possible through a partnership between the weIMPACT Group, DJ Construction, and the City of Elkhart.

Junior Achievement board member Meggan Fink, who helped coordinate the effort, says the local focus helps students connect what they learn in the program to the community around them.

“They recognize the businesses. They recognize the partnerships,” Fink said. “This was just really fun for us to, you know, let kids see their own city hall.”

Fink says creating a BizTown rooted in Elkhart was intentional.

“We wanted this here in Elkhart County. It was really important,” she said. “We wanted our kids to feel like this is their community.”

The new City Hall is part of JA BizTown’s simulated community, where students run businesses, manage finances, and learn about civic leadership throughout the school year.