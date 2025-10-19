© 2025 WVPE
Elkhart County Council adopts 2026 budget

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 19, 2025 at 1:53 PM EDT
The Elkhart County Council last week adopted the county’s 2026 budget. The total spending plan is just under $180 million. That’s a drop of more than $10 million from the advertised proposal, after county officials trimmed the General, Highway, Health, and Election and Registration funds.

Elkhart County’s elected officials had expressed concern that revenue for local governments would shrink dramatically over the next few years, as a result of Indiana’s property and income tax reform. The county council and commissioners, along with local mayors, urged the Indiana General Assembly to revisit Senate Enrolled Act 1.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Senate Enrolled Act 1BudgetElkhart County Council
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
