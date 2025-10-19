Elkhart County Council adopts 2026 budget

The Elkhart County Council last week adopted the county’s 2026 budget. The total spending plan is just under $180 million. That’s a drop of more than $10 million from the advertised proposal, after county officials trimmed the General, Highway, Health, and Election and Registration funds.

Elkhart County’s elected officials had expressed concern that revenue for local governments would shrink dramatically over the next few years, as a result of Indiana’s property and income tax reform. The county council and commissioners, along with local mayors, urged the Indiana General Assembly to revisit Senate Enrolled Act 1.