Notre Dame and Beacon Health System sign agreement to accelerate future research projects

It’s now easier for the University of Notre Dame and Beacon Health System to collaborate on research projects. The two entities announced a five-year agreement last week.

They’ve already been working together on research projects – focusing on things like maternal health outcomes, trauma patient care and spinal surgery. Beacon Health System Chief Operating Officer Mark Brett says this new agreement will streamline the process for any future projects.

“So in the past, when we worked together, whether it was in trauma or our NICU or maternal care, we would do these on a one-off basis, whereas this creates a system and a structure that allows research opportunities, when they present, to kind of be accelerated through the process,” Brett explained.

That involves the creation of a committee to review and approve projects proposed by either entity. “We don’t have any identified at this point, but I’m sure on Notre Dame’s end, they probably have some that are ready to apply once we put the process in place,” Brett noted.

Brett said most research projects would likely be proposed by Notre Dame faculty, but Beacon has a few physicians who’d be interested in collaborating. Beacon Health System says the agreement focuses particularly on oncology and health data.

Additionally, Beacon and Notre Dame are adding a new chief of oncology and associate director for clinical and community research. Brett said it’s a single position that will be shared by both institutions.

“What they would do is work and oversee the Beacon cancer program but really work collaboratively with Notre Dame researchers in prioritizing the research opportunities,” Brett explained.

Brett hopes the new agreement will also help with recruitment efforts, by attracting doctors interested in doing research, as well as caring directly for patients, “Which, over time, then, really does elevate the overall quality of the care and brings more innovative therapies to our community faster,” Brett said.

He said patients won’t notice any major changes in the near future, but they may see more research taking place in the long term.