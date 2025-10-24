© 2025 WVPE
County could use AI to more quickly, easily monitor roads

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:15 PM EDT
St. Joseph County Commissioners are considering contracting with Boston-based Cyvl, a company that uses artificial intelligence to help municipalities more quickly and easily know when roads need attention.
Provided
St. Joseph County Commissioners are considering a proposal to use artificial intelligence to keep county roads in better shape.

Many people fear a fast-approaching future where artificial intelligence displaces workers. But what if it also leads to fewer workers that are paid with tax dollars? Or it helps the same number of workers do more for the public?

County commissioners Tuesday will consider a proposal from a Boston-based company that makes such promises.

County Engineer Sky Medors is asking commissioners to approve contracting with Cyvl. The company says it already has over 100 active clients since launching in 2022.

For about $87,000, the county would get a sensor that mounts on top of highway department vehicles. The sensor automatically digitizes and assesses infrastructure, everything from pavement and sidewalk conditions to road signs.

To prioritize how to use road funding, county highway department workers now rate road conditions by assigning a so-called PASER score. In a memo to commissioners, Medors says, “By employing AI-based analysis, the County will achieve greater consistency and eliminate the subjectivity often associated with manually assigned PASER scores.”
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team AIArtificial IntelligenceroadsSt. Joseph County Highway DepartmentSt. Joseph County Commissioners
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
