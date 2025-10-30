© 2025 WVPE
Rokita deputy lays out Redman lawsuit appeals argument

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 30, 2025 at 3:42 PM EDT
At a County-City Building press conference Thursday, Indiana Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Blake Lanning, left, discusses Attorney General Todd Rokita's plans to appeal St. Joseph Superior Judge Jenny Pitts Manier's recent dismissal of Rokita's immigration-related lawsuit against Sheriff Bill Redman.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
At a County-City Building press conference Thursday, Indiana Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Blake Lanning, left, discusses Attorney General Todd Rokita's plans to appeal St. Joseph Superior Judge Jenny Pitts Manier's recent dismissal of Rokita's immigration-related lawsuit against Sheriff Bill Redman.

On Monday Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced he’ll appeal a judge’s dismissal of his immigration-related lawsuit against St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman. On Thursday Rokita’s deputy came to South Bend for a press conference to discuss their appeal.

Rokita’s assistant chief deputy, Blake Lanning, spoke with reporters at the County-City Building. Their suit alleges Redman has had a policy or practice of prohibiting his staff from notifying federal immigration enforcement when undocumented immigrants land in the jail, and that that violates Indiana’s so-called Sanctuary Law.

Lanning said the General Assembly amended the law last year specifically to empower the attorney general to enforce it, because previously it only allowed private entities to sue.

But St. Joseph Superior Judge Jenny Pitts Manier agreed with Redman that the attorney general lacks standing to bring the case. Lanning said she’s the first judge to make such a ruling in Indiana.

”The idea that an enforcement agency like the attorney general does not have authority to enforce a statute that the General Assembly has said we have the authority to enforce, it’s just squarely at odds with the vast weight of authority in federal courts and state courts," Lanning said.

Lanning said it will likely be a couple months before the sides file their arguments with the Indiana Court of Appeals.
Mayor James MuellerSt. Joseph County Sheriff Bill RedmanImmigration and Customs EnforcementICEsanctuary lawSt. Joseph Superior Judge Jenny Pitts Manier
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
