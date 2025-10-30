© 2025 WVPE
Small Arkansas school runs away with $1 million stadium contest

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 30, 2025 at 3:56 PM EDT

The final votes have been tallied and Mishawaka High School has learned they didn’t win $1 million to upgrade their football stadium. As it turned out, few schools came close to the votes collected by a small Arkansas high school.

If you need help pronouncing the winning school’s name, their superintendent, Grover Hill, offers this:

“It’s DAIR-icks if you live here. If you do not live here, it’s Dierks.”

Dierks High School, in a town with about 900 residents, amassed over 1.8 million votes in T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights contest to help renovate their roughly 100-year-old stadium. T-Mobile picked 25 schools from more than 2,100 that applied.

Mishawaka’s stadium is also about a century old but they finished 23rd with just over 100,000 votes. Fans could vote once a day from the same email address.

So how did tiny Dierks High School receive 18 times Mishawaka’s votes? Hill says it seemed the entire South rallied behind them after receiving a video testimonial from southern comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

“It was posted that we had votes from every state in the United States, even overseas," Hill says. "So social media is like a wildfire.”

Mishawaka did win $25,000 for being a finalist.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team T-MobileFriday Night 5G LightsMishawaka High SchoolDierks High SchoolstadiumJeff Foxworthy
