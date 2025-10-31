Catholic school invites public to hear Portage Manor plans

A so-called “classical” Catholic school plans to move into the St. Joseph County-owned former Portage Manor and they invite the public to an event Tuesday to hear more about it.

St. Thomas More Academy now operates what’s called a “classical” Catholic school across three buildings downtown South Bend. Head of School Kevin Powers says moving into the Portage Manor former county home will let them consolidate into one space.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday at the German Township Library, Powers invites the public to hear about the school’s plans and give their feedback. Joining him will be ecologist Steve Sass, who has advocated for preserving the property’s rich biodiversity.

County Democrats have criticized the plan as a giveaway of public land happening behind closed doors. Powers on Friday declined to discuss details on whether the school would rent or own the property.

“On Tuesday we’re going to talk about some of these potential details,” Powers says. “Nothing has been decided in any direction, from the school’s perspective or the county’s perspective.”

Commissioners President Carl Baxmeyer did not reply to our interview request.

I asked Powers how the school differs from a traditional Catholic school.

“We’re very big on reading the classics, so our students are reading Plato, Aristotle, all the way up through the Renaissance, and then we’re very big on discussion and memorization. Poetry plays a big role in what the students are learning. We also have a very big emphasis on low technology, so we do a lot of paper and pencil seminar discussions.”