South Bend residents plan letter-writing event opposing mid-decade redistricting

South Bend residents will gather this week to write letters opposing mid-decade redistricting, part of a series of statewide events urging lawmakers not to reopen Indiana’s congressional maps.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Charles Martin Youth Community Center on Lincolnway West.

Megan Robertson, executive director of Indiana Conservation Voters, says Hoosiers are frustrated by the push to redraw districts before the next census.

“We don’t like cheating, we don’t like changing the rules in the middle of the game. And so Hoosiers have made it pretty clear we’re against this,” Robertson said.

She says the South Bend gathering will give people tools to contact their legislators and share their concerns.

“We’ll teach folks how to actually kind of write these messages to lawmakers. We’ll have cards, you’ll get to, you know, congregate with folks who are of like mind, which is always fun.”

Robertson says anyone who can’t attend can still participate online at playfairindiana.com, which offers links to email or call legislators directly.