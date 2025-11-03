© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Bend residents plan letter-writing event opposing mid-decade redistricting

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:53 PM EST
Letter writers in Fort Wayne. The letter-writing event in South Bend on Wednesday is part of a state-wide effort.
Indiana Conservation Voters
/
Facebook
Letter writers in Fort Wayne. The letter-writing event in South Bend on Wednesday is part of a state-wide effort.

South Bend residents will gather this week to write letters opposing mid-decade redistricting, part of a series of statewide events urging lawmakers not to reopen Indiana’s congressional maps.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Charles Martin Youth Community Center on Lincolnway West.

Megan Robertson, executive director of Indiana Conservation Voters, says Hoosiers are frustrated by the push to redraw districts before the next census.

“We don’t like cheating, we don’t like changing the rules in the middle of the game. And so Hoosiers have made it pretty clear we’re against this,” Robertson said.

She says the South Bend gathering will give people tools to contact their legislators and share their concerns.

“We’ll teach folks how to actually kind of write these messages to lawmakers. We’ll have cards, you’ll get to, you know, congregate with folks who are of like mind, which is always fun.”

Robertson says anyone who can’t attend can still participate online at playfairindiana.com, which offers links to email or call legislators directly.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team RedistrictingProtestletterWriting
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell