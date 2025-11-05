Mueller says city sending food bank money for SNAP freeze

After initially rejecting calls to use city reserves to help SNAP recipients during the federal shutdown, South Bend Mayor James Mueller on Wednesday announced the city is spending some of its money after all.

Last week on Monday Mueller resisted calls from Council Member Oliver Davis and Black Lives Matter South Bend to tap the city’s cash reserves to somehow address the situation. But on Wednesday Mueller called a press conference in front of the city waterworks’ North Pumping Station to announce two things.

For three months the city won’t shut off water to income-eligible households that apply for the city’s energy assistance program. And Mueller said the city will send $70,000 to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana — $50,000 from the city, $10,000 that the common council has identified, and another $10,000 that the city clerk’s office has found.

He said nonprofits, including Goodwill, have combined to donate another $55,000 to the food bank.

A reporter asked Mueller what had changed from last week when he declined tapping the city’s cash reserves, which reportedly contain tens of millions of dollars.

“Nothing’s changed," he replied. "Like I said, we do not have the resources to backfill a federal program or backfill the federal government. And this, let’s make no mistake, this does not replace the need for Congress to act and act immediately to reopen the government.”