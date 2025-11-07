© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flight reductions at major hubs could ripple into South Bend travel

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published November 7, 2025 at 2:45 PM EST
Provided
/
SBN
While there have been minimal delays or cancellations at South Bend International Airport, cancellations at connection hubs could cause headaches for South Bend travelers

South Bend International Airport officials say it’s too early to know how the FAA’s new directive to airlines will affect local travelers.

Airport spokesperson Julie Curtis said SBN has seen just one delay on Friday, a flight to Charlotte, and no cancellations. She urged passengers to check with their airlines and use airline apps for real-time updates.

The FAA says staffing shortages have forced it to slow traffic into some airports to maintain safe operations during the ongoing government shutdown.

Nearby Indianapolis International Airport is one of 40 hubs cutting flights by 10 percent starting Friday. According to FlightAware, 14 flights there were cancelled Friday.

Because many South Bend travelers rely on connecting flights through hubs such as Chicago O’Hare, Charlotte, and Indianapolis, even small disruptions at those airports can ripple into SBN travel plans.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team sbnIndianapolis International AirportSouth Bend International AirportO'Haredelaysflight cancellations
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell