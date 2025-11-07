Flight reductions at major hubs could ripple into South Bend travel

South Bend International Airport officials say it’s too early to know how the FAA’s new directive to airlines will affect local travelers.

Airport spokesperson Julie Curtis said SBN has seen just one delay on Friday, a flight to Charlotte, and no cancellations. She urged passengers to check with their airlines and use airline apps for real-time updates.

The FAA says staffing shortages have forced it to slow traffic into some airports to maintain safe operations during the ongoing government shutdown.

Nearby Indianapolis International Airport is one of 40 hubs cutting flights by 10 percent starting Friday. According to FlightAware, 14 flights there were cancelled Friday.

Because many South Bend travelers rely on connecting flights through hubs such as Chicago O’Hare, Charlotte, and Indianapolis, even small disruptions at those airports can ripple into SBN travel plans.