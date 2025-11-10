South Shore Line tackles “slippery rail” as fall leaves hit the tracks

Autumn in Northwest Indiana may be beautiful, but it’s creating challenges for the South Shore Line.

Spokesperson Nicole Barker says fallen leaves coat the tracks with a slick residue that makes it harder for trains to accelerate and brake.

“Northwest Indiana is a beautiful time of year for all of us, but it’s a challenge for the railroad,” Barker said. “As the leaves fall from the trees, they land on our tracks and create a slick residue that reduces traction.”

The buildup can lead to what rail crews call slippery rail, a problem that can flatten train wheels and force cars out of service for repair. To prevent that, Barker says the railroad has installed new equipment that cleans the tracks and cut the number of wheel issues in half compared to last year.

“Our engineers, when they’re on board, are closely monitoring any slippery rail conditions so that they don’t develop a flat spot on the wheel,” she said.

The South Shore Line is also adjusting how trains accelerate and brake during the fall season to reduce slipping. Barker says riders should plan ahead as the railroad works to minimize delays.

“Riders should be prepared for minor delays and should plan their trips accordingly until the season has come to a close for fall and of course into winter,” she said. “We want to make sure that people build a little extra travel time and if they’re making connections to other travel services such as airports or other trains, make sure there’s adequate buffer in case there’s a delay.”

The South Shore Line expects conditions to improve once the leaves, and early snow, are off the rails.