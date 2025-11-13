GymTown Food Bank opens early to meet Elkhart County’s growing food needs

When schools shut down during the 2020 COVID pandemic, Scott and Kim Griffey started handing out food boxes to families in the Jimtown community. Five years later, that small act of kindness has grown into the GymTown Food Bank, Elkhart County’s first independent food bank.

The Griffeys had planned to open the facility in January, but when federal SNAP benefits were reduced this fall, they realized families couldn’t wait. With help from community partners, they launched the food bank two months ahead of schedule.

“Three weeks ago, we had no food; no immediate plans to get up and running,” said executive director Scott Griffey. “Two weeks later, we were full up and running.”

The food bank began in the Griffeys’ pole barn, which doubles as a basketball court, a detail that inspired its name.

“We began operating out of our pole barn which has a basketball hoop in it. And so we named it GymTown, GYM. In the JIM town community.”

From those humble beginnings, the effort has grown to support eight pantries and serve as many as 700 families.

“We began with the concept that someday we could feed all of the families in the Jimtown community that needed help,” Griffey said. “But it grew so far beyond that. We might be able to feed all the families in Elkhart County that need food.”

Now, the GymTown Food Bank is calling on the community to help sustain that mission.

“We’re looking for individuals as well as businesses to come on board and help us feed the families of Elkhart County.”

The food bank is partnering with organizations across the region to keep shelves full through the winter. Donations can be made through Hunger Ends Here.