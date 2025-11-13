South Bend Council considering annexation of planned housing development near Notre Dame

A planned residential development near Notre Dame could soon be added to the city of South Bend. The common council is considering an annexation and rezoning request for about five acres at the southeast corner of Dunn Road and Willis Street.

City zoning specialist Tim Staub told council members Monday that five single-family homes would be replaced by five residential buildings. “Over the years, we have seen a steady development on the properties around these parcels. . . . The current surrounding land uses are a mixture of townhomes, stacked flats and detached homes,” Staub said.

Plans call for four four-story buildings and one three-story building, totaling about 138 condominium units, but Mike Danch, a consultant for the developer, said that number could go down as plans are finalized. “The architect right now is working to finalize the size of those particular buildings, the types of units that you would have – whether you’re going to have two bedroom, three bedroom, those types,” Danch told council members

He said the developer would cover the cost of infrastructure upgrades, like lift stations, water lines and bringing Dunn Road and Willis Street up to city standards – likely with landscaping, curbs and sidewalks. "That will hopefully help out when we had talked about some of the people that go to Martin’s Supermarket and those particular areas and carry groceries home," Danch added. "They would have the sidewalk to be able to walk on that’ll separate them from the street."

Providing services to the area is expected to cost the city almost $130,000 over the next five years but bring in more than $5 million in new revenue, according to a fiscal plan approved by the council Monday.

The annexation and rezoning will be up for final approval in December. If approved, Danch says construction could start next year. He says the project is estimated to cost at least $110 million to $125 million.