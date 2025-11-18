© 2025 WVPE
City offering free carryout spaghetti dinners Wednesday

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 18, 2025 at 4:34 PM EST
The city of South Bend will hand out 200 free spaghetti dinners, with drive-up service, on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m., on a first-come, first-served basis.
Provided
A week before Thanksgiving, the city of South Bend is handing out free spaghetti dinners Wednesday and Thursday.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the city is offering the meals to anyone on a first-come, first-served basis at the Martin Luther King Jr. DREAM Center. They’ll cook 200 dinners, and they’ll do it again Thursday at the same time at the Charles Black Center.

Moe Scott is chief community officer at the city’s Venues, Parks & Arts.

“We wanted to kind of be in the space of gratitude," Scott says. "I like to think around this time of year, I call it gratitude season. This time of year, things get tight for folks and just want to be here to show we can help with a meal.”

The city paid for the food and Scott says a mix of staff and volunteers will cook it.

“You don’t have to get out of your car," Scott says. "So just pull in the parking lot, we’re going to have folks directing you where to drive to, and we’ll bring the dinner to you and you can keep going.”

The city says it plans two more free community meal pick-up events next month on Dec. 17 and 18. They’ll share more details as we get closer to those dates.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
