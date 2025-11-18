City offering free carryout spaghetti dinners Wednesday

A week before Thanksgiving, the city of South Bend is handing out free spaghetti dinners Wednesday and Thursday.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the city is offering the meals to anyone on a first-come, first-served basis at the Martin Luther King Jr. DREAM Center. They’ll cook 200 dinners, and they’ll do it again Thursday at the same time at the Charles Black Center.

Moe Scott is chief community officer at the city’s Venues, Parks & Arts.

“We wanted to kind of be in the space of gratitude," Scott says. "I like to think around this time of year, I call it gratitude season. This time of year, things get tight for folks and just want to be here to show we can help with a meal.”

The city paid for the food and Scott says a mix of staff and volunteers will cook it.

“You don’t have to get out of your car," Scott says. "So just pull in the parking lot, we’re going to have folks directing you where to drive to, and we’ll bring the dinner to you and you can keep going.”

The city says it plans two more free community meal pick-up events next month on Dec. 17 and 18. They’ll share more details as we get closer to those dates.