Beltone offering free hearing aids through holiday nomination program

Residents in Elkhart and Warsaw can nominate themselves or someone they know to receive free hearing aids through Beltone’s annual Hear for the Holidays program.

Now in its third year, the initiative is intended to reach people who have avoided treatment because of cost or the belief that hearing loss is an unavoidable part of aging. Hearing care practitioner Christi Reese said the program is aimed at removing those barriers.

“A lot of people think it’s just part of the aging process or it’s too expensive to fix,” Reese said. “So this program kind of breaks down those barriers, helps the people who may not have the means for hearing aids.”

Reese said the need becomes more apparent as families gather for holiday events. Some patients withdraw from activities because they have trouble understanding conversations.

“People get really depressed or they isolate. They’re not joining the family,” she said. “Hearing aids just help to reconnect patients with their loved ones.”

Nominations can be submitted at their website through Dec. 31. Selected recipients will be fitted with hearing aids early next year at no cost through the Beltone Foundation.