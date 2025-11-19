© 2025 WVPE
Beltone offering free hearing aids through holiday nomination program

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published November 19, 2025 at 11:52 AM EST
A man displays a hearing aid. Beltone is accepting nominations for free devices through its holiday giveaway program.
Alan Youngblood
/
AP
Residents in Elkhart and Warsaw can nominate themselves or someone they know to receive free hearing aids through Beltone’s annual Hear for the Holidays program.

Now in its third year, the initiative is intended to reach people who have avoided treatment because of cost or the belief that hearing loss is an unavoidable part of aging. Hearing care practitioner Christi Reese said the program is aimed at removing those barriers.

“A lot of people think it’s just part of the aging process or it’s too expensive to fix,” Reese said. “So this program kind of breaks down those barriers, helps the people who may not have the means for hearing aids.”

Reese said the need becomes more apparent as families gather for holiday events. Some patients withdraw from activities because they have trouble understanding conversations.

“People get really depressed or they isolate. They’re not joining the family,” she said. “Hearing aids just help to reconnect patients with their loved ones.”

Nominations can be submitted at their website through Dec. 31. Selected recipients will be fitted with hearing aids early next year at no cost through the Beltone Foundation.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
